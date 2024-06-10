Several houses damaged by early morning fire in Dayton

Several houses damaged by early morning fire in Dayton

UPDATE @ 4:40 a.m.

Several houses were damaged by an early morning fire on Monday.

>>PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 3:27 a.m. to the intersection of E. 4th Street and S. Van Leer Street on initial reports of a structure fire.

Video and photos show damage to at least two homes and flames could be seen in one.

Dayton firefighters told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that the fires are under control.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that AES Ohio and an investigator have been requested to the scene.

-INITIAL STORY-

Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene, but no other details were available.

Initial scanner traffic indicated heavy fire when firefighters arrived at the scene.

