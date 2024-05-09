Firefighters respond to fire in Hayward’s Jackson Triangle neighborhood

(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a fire in a residential neighborhood in Hayward on Thursday. The fire was near Lucien Way in the Jackson Triangle neighborhood.

The fire started in a backyard parking lot at a home located along Lucien. The fire appears to have started in a vehicle in the parking lot before spreading to additional vehicles.

East Bay city supports California cutting ties with PG&E

The fire also burned nearby eucalyptus trees, which are notoriously flammable. The Hayward Fire Department arrived on the scene and had to get onto private property to combat the blaze.

It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to get onto the private property, get the flames under control, and prevent the fire from spreading in the neighborhood. The fire was brought under control eventually.

No one was injured in the blaze, although there was property damage in the backyard where the fire occurred, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.