Firefighters extinguish small fire at Clintons' property in Chappaqua, New York

Police vehicles are seen outside the home of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after firefighters were called to put out a fire at the property in Chappaqua, New York, U.S., January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

By Chris Kenning

(Reuters) - A small fire broke out on Wednesday at a structure used by the Secret Service behind the home of former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York, the agency said.

The Clintons were not home at the time and the fire was extinguished, the agency said in a statement provided to Reuters. It said that at about 2:40 p.m., a Secret Service employee reported that a fire was burning in the ceiling of the second floor.

There were no injuries, said Sergeant Arthur Mendoza of the New Castle Police Department. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

"Fire extinguishers were utilized to suppress the fire and members of the Chappaqua Fire Department responded and inspected the area above the fire to ensure it had been completely extinguished," the agency said in the statement.

The Clintons purchased the five-bedroom, 5,232-square-foot (486-square-metre) home for $1.7 million in 1999, the Journal News reported. Chappaqua is about 40 miles (64 km) north of New York City.





(Reporting by Chris Kenning in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)