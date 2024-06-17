Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Washington Twp

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Washington Township early Monday morning.

Washington Township Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 8200 block of Millwheel Drive just after midnight on reports of an Apartment fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire in the laundry room. Residents have all been evacuated.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that the fire had been extinguished.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what caused the fire and will update this story as we learn more.