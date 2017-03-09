Firefighters Rescue Litter of 9 Puppies From Burning Home

A litter of puppies had a horrific brush with death in Oregon this week.

Thanks to the valiant efforts of firefighters, nine young pups and their mother were pulled alive from a burning structure in Jackson County Tuesday.

"Early this morning, Fire District 3 responded to a structure fire in Central Point that displaced a family," Jackson County firefighters wrote in a Facebook post. "A new litter of puppies were also found and saved."

According to officials, five of the pups needed medical attention for minor burns while the other four were placed with their mama in foster care.

The puppies are about 4 weeks old and will need to stay in foster care with their mom until 8 weeks to insure they are able to be independent.

So, in a month or so, these lucky pups will be up for adoption.

"They are all in good spirits, including mama," the fire department said. "If you are looking for a dog, these pups are in need of a good loving home!"

The dogs will be housed by the Rogue Valley Humane Society until they can be adopted.

In a subsequent post that identified the cause of the blaze as a faulty electrical panel, the fire department gave come added incentive to potential puppy adopters:

"On a side note, we have currently discovered that the father of the pups was half Bull Mastiff and half Great Pyrenees. In addition, the mother if full Hound Dog. That is quite the mix!"

