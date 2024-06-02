Firefighters rescue fawn from sewer in South Park Township

Firefighters rescued a baby deer from a sewer in South Park Township.

Members of the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said the fawn was rescued at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters were able to reach into the grate and grab the deer out.

It was placed in a backyard where its mother was waiting.

