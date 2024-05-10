Firefighters put out fire at river bed near North Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City and county firefighters were busy Thursday as multiple fires broke out Thursday including fire in a river bed in Oildale.

The fire broke out in the area of North Chester and Beardsley avenues at around noon. The flames sent black plumes of smoke visible for miles.

No injuries were reported.

