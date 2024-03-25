Firefighters knock down restaurant fire in Edmond

TechCrunch

If you ask text-to-image generators like DALL-E to create a menu for a Mexican restaurant, you might spot some appetizing items like “taao,” “burto” and “enchida” amid a sea of other gibberish. Meanwhile, when a friend tried to use Instagram’s AI to generate a sticker that said “new post,” it created a graphic that appeared to say something that we are not allowed to repeat on TechCrunch, a family website. “Image generators tend to perform much better on artifacts like cars and people’s faces, and less so on smaller things like fingers and handwriting,” said Asmelash Teka Hadgu, co-founder of Lesan and a fellow at the DAIR Institute.