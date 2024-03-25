Firefighters knock down restaurant fire in Edmond
Firefighters knock down restaurant fire in Edmond
Firefighters knock down restaurant fire in Edmond
Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to the second-largest comeback win in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that — and it's 40% off.
Whether you need a new TV or a better security camera, now's the time to splurge on some inexpensive smart home upgrades.
Few missions more acutely embody the maxim “space is hard” than Atomos Space’s first demonstration mission, which the company has managed to pull back from the brink of disaster — more than once. The objectives of the mission are ambitious to the extreme: The two spacecraft — an orbital transfer vehicle called Quark-LITE and a target vehicle called Gluon — will eventually demonstrate extremely complex maneuvers including rendezvous, docking, orbital transfer and on-orbit refueling. The company has faced two main issues related to communications and the spacecraft rotation rate — and it’s (largely) solved both problems, despite enormous constraints, infrequent data packets and extremely limited bandwidth.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is concerned that the merger Three and Vodafone announced last year could lead to "substantial lessening of competition" and might conduct an in-depth investigation into the deal.
The latest round of student loan discharges impacted more than 78,000 public service workers and wiped out $5.8 billion in student loan debt.
If you ask text-to-image generators like DALL-E to create a menu for a Mexican restaurant, you might spot some appetizing items like “taao,” “burto” and “enchida” amid a sea of other gibberish. Meanwhile, when a friend tried to use Instagram’s AI to generate a sticker that said “new post,” it created a graphic that appeared to say something that we are not allowed to repeat on TechCrunch, a family website. “Image generators tend to perform much better on artifacts like cars and people’s faces, and less so on smaller things like fingers and handwriting,” said Asmelash Teka Hadgu, co-founder of Lesan and a fellow at the DAIR Institute.
A bombshell has landed in Ohtani's camp hours after the Dodgers' season opener.
A few Amazon Fire TV Streaming sticks are on sale for up to 40 percent off as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here — these are the best tech deals under $50 that you can get right now.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
Both "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" and "Palm Royale" boast all-star acting casts that help bring these stories to life.
Keith Dambrot has led Duquesne to its first NCAA appearance in more than 40 years this season.
Millions of people supplement their incomes by making adult content, but some have lost their day jobs after their explicit side hustle was discovered.
The SavorOne Cash Rewards card from Capital One offers solid rewards in popular categories, plus a generous 0% intro APR offer.
These bestsellers are just what you need to give your home a welcome refresh.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up series with the mercurial relief pitchers.
The Pi Pizza oven is an outdoor pizza oven that's light enough to take on the road. Solo Stove's Pi Day sale makes now a great time to buy one.
The Cardinals went 12-52 under Payne.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump are both likely to clinch the nomination for president inside their respective parties Tuesday in the latest round of state primary contests.