Firefighters knock down brushfire off 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down a three-acre brushfire in the Hollywood Hills Sunday that prompted the closure of an exit off the southbound 101 Freeway.

It took more than 100 firefighters a little less than two hours to stop the forward progress of the blaze at 2699 Cahuenga Boulevard, according to a LAFD news release.

Crews responded to reports of the fire, which was just north of the John Anson Ford Amphitheater, at around 2:17 p.m.

Officials said firefighting helicopters made strategic water drops at the head of the fire while crews on the ground got water on both flanks of the brusher, creating a containment perimeter.

L.A. firefighters knocked down a 3-acre brushfire off the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on June 16, 2024. (TNLA)

Officers with the California Highway Patrol had closed the southbound Highland Avenue exit off the 101 Freeway while crews battled the fire. It is unclear if the off-ramp has since been reopened.

The cause of the brusher is under investigation. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.

Two other wildfires in Southern California continue to rage.

The fast-moving “Post Fire” off the 5 Freeway in Gorman that prompted evacuation orders Saturday has burned more than 12,000 acres and remains only 2% contained.

In Hesperia, mandatory evacuations were also ordered on Saturday as a brushfire in the 18000 block of North Highway 173 ravaged several hundred acres and has since grown to more than 1,300 acres and is at 7% containment.

Firefighters will remain on the scene in the Hollywood Hills overnight to ensure there are no additional flare ups, officials said.

