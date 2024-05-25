Firefighters knock down apartment fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Friday night, the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near NW 9th Street and N Western Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy flames and smoke coming from the right side of the building but were able to put the fire out.

One person was treated by EMSA at the scene. Occupants were able to make it out safely and no other injuries were reported.

