Firefighters investigating after old control tower catches fire at Charlotte Douglas Airport
The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday morning.
Heavy smoke was observed coming from the old control tower shortly after 8 a.m.
Firefighters said four construction workers were initially trapped by the smoke.
While the fire did make it to two alarms, it was controlled within 10 minutes, according to firefighters.
All four construction workers were then able to self-evacuate and did not suffer any injuries.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation; however, operations at the airport were not affected by this event.
