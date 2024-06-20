Firefighters investigating after old control tower catches fire at Charlotte Douglas Airport

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday morning.

Heavy smoke was observed coming from the old control tower shortly after 8 a.m.

Firefighters said four construction workers were initially trapped by the smoke.

ALSO READ: New technology could ease travel troubles at Charlotte Douglas Airport

While the fire did make it to two alarms, it was controlled within 10 minutes, according to firefighters.

All four construction workers were then able to self-evacuate and did not suffer any injuries.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation; however, operations at the airport were not affected by this event.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: New technology could ease travel troubles at Charlotte Douglas Airport