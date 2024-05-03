Firefighters getting training on saving car passengers this Saturday

May 3—The National Auto Body Council, a trade association for collision shops, is conducting a First Responder Emergency Education program on Saturday that will give local firefighters equipment training focused on getting to occupants trapped inside newer vehicles.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Auto Collision & Glass at 2200 Military Road. While it will mainly host the Niagara Falls Fire Department, other local departments are welcome to take part.

Hybrid and electric vehicles have different fuel systems from regular gas-powered cars which may pose challenges to first responders arriving at an accident.

"Newer cars have newer lightweight steel that's harder to cut," said spokesperson Jeffrey Marks. "With (extraction tools), they can normally cut with one slice. Now they have to do three or four."

Genesis Rescue Systems will provide the classroom education and extrication demonstration and the vehicles used are donated from GEICO Insurance.

The F.R.E.E. program has been offered to fire departments across the country since 2009, with Marks saying in May alone these are happening in Indiana, Houston, and Omaha.