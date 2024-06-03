Firefighters gain ground on Blue 2 Fire as evacuation orders change in Lincoln County

Containment of a lightning caused fire near Ruidoso was reported over the weekend as more than 7,000 acres burned as of Sunday, according to the New Mexico State Forestry Division.

The Blue 2 wildfire ignited May 16 in the White Mountain Wilderness Area, eight miles north of Ruidoso. On June 3, the fire was reported as 54% contained by the state Forestry Division an agency of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (ENMRD) in a Sunday news release.

Seventeen crews, 33 engines, eight helicopters, six bulldozers and 10 water tenders were part of the firefighting operations.

By Saturday the portion of the fire burning on Solider Mountain had been fully contained and firefighters remained in the area to ensure that fire lines were holding as ground crews focused on mop up efforts, according to the news release.

Evacuation levels for Lincoln County residents change

At 4 p.m. Sunday, evacuation alerts shifted and remained an utmost of importance for residents visitors in and around the fire area, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Office of Emergency Services.

Evacuation alerts are “Ready, Set, Go!” The alerts are managed by the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) and ask people to be Ready to prepare and understand. Set presents a situational awareness of when fire nears and Go when a wildfire starts, according to the State Forestry website.

The Village of Capitan, Enchanted Forest and Alto communities are no longer in the “Ready” status, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

The Cora Dutton, Ranchman’s Camp, Sun Valley, and Sierra Vista communities are in a “Ready” status.

An updated map shows evacuation updates for the Blue 2 fire burning near Ruidoso.

The Villa Madonna, Bonito Lake, Loma Grande and Nogal Canyon communities are in “Set” status. All “Go” evacuations have been lifted, according to the Office of Emergency Management press release.

Camping and other recreation activities in the Bonito Lake Area are still restricted due to firefighting activities.

Hot weather with rain chances forecast this week

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Albuquerque forecasted sunny skies all week with highs ranging from 84 to 89 in the Ruidoso area.

Rain chances were forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the Ruidoso area by the NWS.

New Mexico State Forestry noted with warm and dry conditions there is potential for more smoke.

“Barring any significant fire growth, only periods of light smoke should be seen around Bonito and Capitan,” cited State Forestry’s press release.

