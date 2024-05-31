Firefighters gain containment of Blue 2 Fire in Lincoln National Forest

After two weeks of burning through the Lincoln National Forest, fire crews achieved a measure of containment of Blue 2 Fire.

The Blue 2 fire began on May 16 after lightning struck just 8 miles from the Village of Ruidoso prompting evacuations for residents in Lincoln County.

The fire consumed 7,457 acres as of May 31, according to a news release by the Lincoln National Forest. There are now 805 personnel combating the fire.

"Firefighters achieved 5% containment on the southern side of Soldier Mountain. Ground crews are being supported by air resources to address areas of heat near the fires edge. The fire danger level has also been increased to “Very High” and Stage 2 Fire Restrictions have been implemented per Forest Service officials," according to the news release.

There will be increased humidity due to isolated storms near the Texas and New Mexico border, but no signs the moisture will impact the fire. There will still be visible smoke, but the news release stated that the "overall conditions have improved."

The Lincoln National Forest increased the fire danger rating to "very high" meaning other fires in the area can be started easily and precautionary measures must be taken.

"Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme behavior, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires," according to the news release.

