Firefighters from four towns extinguish permitted burn in Jay

Mar. 20—JAY — Firefighters using rakes and other hand tools, and hoses worked Wednesday to put out a permitted burn that spread quickly behind 11 Pinewood Road, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

Nearly 20 firefighters from Jay, Farmington, Livermore Falls and Wilton responded to the fire, which was reported about 1:08 p.m.

Property owner Byron Ramsdell of Jay had a burn permit, Booker said.

Forest Ranger Patrick McHugh responded and estimated about three-quarters of an acre burned.

The fire reached under Central Maine Power Co.'s power lines, Booker said.

This time of year the ground may be saturated from the rain and melting snow, but the top layer of dead grass and leaves is very dry and fires can spread quickly, he said.

No one was injured, he said.

Pinewood Road is off Oak Street, which runs beside the Town Office.

