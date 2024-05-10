Firefighters extinguish structure, over 8 acres of burned vegetation in California City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters stopped the spread of a grass fire and a large burning structure in California City on Thursday.

On May 9, Kern County Fire Department units were dispatched to a large building on fire at 32929 Neuralina Road. Firefighters arrived on scene just after 12:30 a.m., and found a 4,200 square-foot home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the eight acres of vegetation the house had ignited. Kern County fire had to implement a ‘water shuttle’ from engine to engine, due to the location of limited water supply.

Firefighters remained on scene, well into the morning to fully extinguish the structure. This fire is currently being investigated and the cause is unknown.

