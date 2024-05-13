Firefighters extinguish residential fire early Monday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a structure fire on the 100 block of Maple St. NE early Monday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m. AFR says units responded to the scene and reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a two-story residential structure. After extinguishing the fire, AFR units reported extensive damage to the inside of the structure. The occupant of the home was not present at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported, AFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

