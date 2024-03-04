Firefighters extinguish outside fire near Big-I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A video shows firefighters battling a large, outside fire near the Big-I on Saturday night.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire near Indian School and University around 7:45 in the evening.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes. While the cause of the fire is unknown, crews believe it is likely related to an encampment fire that got out of control.

This comes just two weeks after an iconic Downtown laundromat was set ablaze. Fire crews believe it also started from a homeless encampment.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said to help prevent these types of fires, they’ve added a truck that responds to smaller outside fires in some of the busiest districts.

Fire rescue will extinguish every outside fire they come across and connect people trying to stay warm with ACS.

