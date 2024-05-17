Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm blaze at Smokin Oak BBQ in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-alarm fire broke out at Smokin Oak BBQ in Vancouver Thursday evening.

According to the Vancouver Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. on reports of a structure fire at 501 Columbia Street. When the first fire engine arrived four minutes later, firefighters saw smoke coming from the building.

It grew from a one-alarm to a two-alarm fire with dozens of firefighters responding. People were evacuated from the building as crews worked quickly to knock the fire down. The fire was deemed “under control” 35 minutes later.

One person was evaluated for a medical issue but wasn’t taken to a hospital and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

