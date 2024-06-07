Firefighters continue extinguishing the Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso

Firefighting progress continued Thursday of a fire caused by lightning burning near Ruidoso, according to the New Mexico Forestry Division.

The Blue 2 Fire burned 7,532 acres in the White Mountain Wilderness Area eight miles north of Ruidoso, noted a press release from New Mexico Forestry.

The fire was 83% contained as of Thursday morning as 318 personnel continued firefighting operations.

Smoke from the Blue 2 Fire was seen near Bonito Lake on May 25, 2024.

“The entire eastern side of the fire is now contained. Firefighters continue work on repairing any impacts from suppression efforts,” read the press release.

Firefighters have spread grass seed to start the revegetation process along the burned area.

“Crews and equipment install water diversion features to limit erosion,” read the press release.

Law enforcement continues to enforce forest closures as firefighters finish up the work.

The fire is producing minimal smoke as communities near the fire are seeing good air, according to New Mexico Forestry.

A plane flies over the Blue 2 Fire on May 25, 2024 in Lincoln County near Bonito Lake.

Fire danger remains very high across all ranger districts of the Lincoln National Forest, cited a webpage.

Weather forecast shows promise

Firefighters have two days of temperatures around 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday to contend with, according to National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters based in Albuquerque.

Temperatures should cool down to near 80 degrees on Sunday and Monday with rain and thunderstorm chances ranging from 30% to 70% during the forecast period, read an NWS forecast.

