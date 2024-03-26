Firefighters contain major blaze at Mosaic phosphate plant in Riverview

A major fire at Mosaic’s phosphate plant in Riverview was contained Monday evening, firefighters said.

According to a news release from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a brush fire was reported at 8813 U.S. Highway 41 about 5:45 p.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, they found a large brush fire “rapidly expanding due to high winds,” the news release states. The fire had also grown to involve high-density polyethylene pipes.

Working with Mosaic staff, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Forest Service, crews used air operations, brush trucks and water tanker shuttles to contain the “massive, high-heat blaze,” the news release states.

There were no injuries to personnel at the scene.

As of about 10:30 p.m. Monday, the fire was under control and crews were working to put out hot spots. There was no threat to public safety, the fire department said.