Firefighters BBQ Sausages Made of Pigs They Rescued From Fire, Then Land in Hot Water

Firefighters in Britain took some heat for posting photos of barbecued sausages made from piglets they had previously rescued from a barn blaze.

“We recognize that this has caused offense to some — we apologize for this and as such have removed the post,” the Pewsey Fire Station posted Wednesday on its Facebook page.

Read: These Newborn Piglets Are Small Enough to Fit in Your Pocket

Two sows and 18 piglets were saved six months ago by local firefighters battling a fire on the property of farmer Rachel Rivers, the BBC reported. After the animals were butchered, Rivers gave the station a thank you gift of sausages made from the animals.

"I gave those animals the best quality of life I could ever give until the time they go to slaughter and they go into the food chain," she said.

"You do feel sad at the end of it ... but to bring them down for [the firefighters] was a good way of saying 'thank you,'" Rivers said.

Read: After Family of Pigs Escapes Barn, Cops Use Cheetos and Doritos to Lure Them Home

After the station posted images of firefighters barbecuing the meat, along with a note saying “we got to sample the fruits of our labor,” complaints rushed in from PETA and vegetarians and vegans.

“We farm and this is what we do,” Rivers said. “You can’t keep them as pets.”

Watch: Orphaned Piglet Comforts Kitten Bestie When She Has Seizures

Related Articles: