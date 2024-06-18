Firefighters battle vacant structure fire in Dayton
Firefighters are battling a vacant structure fire in Dayton early Tuesday morning.
Around 4:56 a.m. Dayton Fire crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Linnbrook Drive on reports of a structure fire.
News Center 7 previously reported a fire at the same location on Sunday, where a shed next to a residence caught fire.
The structure is believed to be vacant, and crews are actively working on extinguishing the fire.