Firefighters battle raging house fire in Dedham

Firefighters worked to contain a raging house fire in Dedham Wednesday afternoon.

A ladder truck and several hoses doused a wooden house on Elmview Place around 4:30 p.m.

Thick black smoke and roaring flames could be seen shooting from the windows.

Westwood and Needham assisted the Dedham Fire Department.

Busy day for firefighters across Massachusetts today. DFS Rehab units supported @DedhamFire, @PlymouthFireDpt, @WorcesterFD, and others in the heat and humidity. pic.twitter.com/uYkoqcikAs — Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) June 20, 2024

