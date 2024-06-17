Firefighters battle mulch fire in south Phoenix

A mulch fire broke out in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was unknown. Officials said crews have set elevated master flames and are using on-site front loaders to battle the flames.

Phoenix Fire said the fire is not a danger to surrounding buildings. They said they are using the Phoenix Regional Fire Academy, which is adjacent to the fire, as a space to set up fire apparatus and equipment.

Annie Goodykoontz is a reporter for The Arizona Republic. You can reach her at AGoodykoontz@gannett.com.

