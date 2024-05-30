Firefighters battle brush fire that’s threatening structures in Lake County

The Florida Forest Service said Thursday afternoon that firefighters are battling a brush fire that is threatening nearby structures near Clermont.

The agency said the wildfire, which is of an unknown size, is burning near Laguna Road in Lake County.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the area.

