Firefighters battle blaze at Schnitzer Steel in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at Schnitzer Steel in North Portland that has generated lots of smoke. However, there are so far no reported injuries nor is the fire impacting any buildings, officials said.

The source of the fire is from an industrial metal shredder at the facility on North Lombard Street, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Lt. Laurent Picard, a spokesperson with PF&R, confirmed to KOIN 6 News just before 5 p.m. that the fire was coming from a “large debris pile of shredded combustible mixed metals,” including items like shredded cars with petroleum products, foam and upholstery.

Firefighters battle an industrial debris fire at Schnitzer Steel in North Portland. May 9, 2024 (courtesy Portland Fire and Rescue).

“This is an exterior debris pile with no structural involvement to the building, but due to the nature of the materials burning, the fire is producing a large volume of smoke,” Picard said.

The smoke is so prominent that many people are placing 911 calls to report it, she said.

Picard said crews are working with staff at the facility to put the fire out “using their heavy excavation equipment and several hose lines, as well as several large volume aerial ladder pipe streams, utilizing water from several different hydrants.”

She added that while good progress was being made by fire crews, it “could take some time to fully knock down.”

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story if more information becomes available.

