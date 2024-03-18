‘It’s a neighborhood staple’: Fire breaks out at long-standing restaurant in New Smyrna Beach

Fire broke out at a well-known business that’s been standing for more than half a century in Central Florida.

Firefighters rushed to Pappas Drive In Family Restaurant early Monday in New Smyrna Beach.

Pappas is located along North Dixie Freeway near Turnbull Bay Road.

Around 1 a.m., City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department posted a photo of the “working structure fire” on Facebook.

The agency said its crews were being assisted by Volusia County Fire Rescue.

According to Pappas website, the restaurant opened in 1970.

“It’s a neighborhood staple. The New Smyrna Beach area ... everyone knows Pappa’s restaurant. It’s a common place for everybody to hang out and it has a lot of history to it,” NSBFD’s Lt. Adam Sarwi told WFTV.

Sarwi said it appears the fire started in the restaurant’s attic and believes the building will be a complete loss.

He added that no one was on premises when the fire started and reported no injuries or damage to surrounding businesses.

