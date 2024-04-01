Firefighters battle blaze on Irish Hill Road in Buckfield

Apr. 1—BUCKFIELD — Firefighters are battling a blaze at 52 Irish Hill Road Monday afternoon, according to an Oxford County dispatcher.

Further information from alerts and several social media posts could not be confirmed, but indicate the fire started as a blaze in a garage and has spread to a residence.

A Buckfield Fire Rescue spokesperson could not be reached as of 5 p.m.

Assisting Buckfield Fire Rescue are crews from Canton, Hebron, Norway, Paris, Sumner, Oxford, Turner and West Paris.

