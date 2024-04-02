Firefighters alerted for CSX train car fire, residential fire near Flintstone

Apr. 2—CUMBERLAND — Overnight fires in a CSX railroad train car near the locomotive shop off Industrial Boulevard and fire in a residence on Barnes Road in Artemas, Pennsylvania, pressed Cumberland and volunteer firefighters into service early Tuesday.

One person suffered severe burns in the Pennsylvania incident, Roger Bennett, Allegany County Department of Emergency Services deputy director, said.

Allegany County 911 dispatchers alerted units for both emergencies, the first that occurred when a detached train car erupted in flames in South End near the CSX car shop at about 12:15 a.m.

Cumberland firefighters in the initial alert were assisted by Bowling Green, Bedford Road and Ridgeley volunteer fire units and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

As firefighters handled the incident, Shaft and Wiley Ford volunteer fire companies were alerted to stand by at the city's central station along with a DES ambulance crew.

No further details were immediately available on the CSX train car fire as the cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation, according to DES.

Just after 5 a.m., fire was reported at 1303 Barnes Road in the Bedford County area near Flintstone.

The victim, a man, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment.

Orleans, Flintstone and Hancock fire companies and a DES ambulance crew were among units at the scene.

The residential fire also reportedly extended to nearby woods before it was extinguished without further incident