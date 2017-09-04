Firefighter saves fiancée's wedding dress from Harvey-flooded home

When firefighter Kyle Parry waded through his flooded home in neck-deep water this week, he wondered: did his fiancée's wedding dress survive?

Parry returned to his Lumberton, Texas home last Monday after spending the weekend responding to victims of Hurricane Harvey. He could only grab a few belongings and stuffed his fiancée's wedding dress on the top shelf of a closet, hoping it would be OK by the time he could return.

When he came back a few days later, his house was worse for wear, almost completely submerged in water.

"I got out of the boat and I am neck-deep in water, I open the door of my house and I know it's a complete loss," Parry said, according to CNN.

His fiancée, Stephanie Hoekstra, who lives in Ontario, Canada, anxiously watched a Facebook livestream while Parry surveyed the home.

When he waded into the room where he had stuffed the dress, to his and Hoekstra's utter disbelief, the wedding dress had managed to stay dry. Water was just a few inches out of reach.

The dress and Parry made it back safely to their now temporary residence, the Lumberton Central Fire Station.

With only the dress and no renter's insurance, the couple have decided to postpone their wedding, which was scheduled for sometime this week.

Parry's sister-in-law, Natalie Parry has set up a GoFundME page to help raise funds to help the engaged couple.

"We love each other so much," Hoekstra told CNN. "We'll get married another day. We'll be OK."