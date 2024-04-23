Firefighter injured in two-vehicle crash; fire truck hits beauty salon

Apr. 23—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEWELL — A firefighter was one of two people who were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and Lorton Lick Road in Mercer County.

An F-550 pickup truck with the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and a Subaru Outback were in a crash near the Family Dollar store, which is also located near the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and Lorton Lick Road .

During the collision, the pickup truck hit and damaged the MC Hair Design building which is located along Route 52.

The Outback came to rest on its driver's side along the heavily traveled roadway.

Senior Trooper K.S. Little with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said that to the best of his knowledge, nobody was in the salon when the truck hit it.

Lt. Bob Burton with the Bluewell department said the firefighter, whose name was not available, had been dispatched to check a possible brush fire near a home when the crash occurred.

Little said the crash's cause was still under investigation.

The firefighter and the crash victim from the Outback did not appear to have life-threatening injuries

Traffic was halted on Route 52 and Lorton Lick Road while first responders cleared the crash scene.

The Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched along with the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad.

No other details regarding the crash or the condition of the two individuals were released Monday.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

