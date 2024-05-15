Firefighter injured during house fire response in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A firefighter was injured after responding to a house fire in central Topeka on Wednesday morning.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 700 block of Southwest Clay Street. When crews arrived, they found a home with smoke and fire coming from a two-story home, according to a news release from the Topeka Fire Department.

While working the fire, the firefighter fell through the floor and needed to be treated on scene for minor injuries.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. The incident is still under investigation. A city spokeswoman said more information would be provided as the investigation develops.

