Firefighter injured and dog dies during fire at Apple Butter Inn in Roscoe Village

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Fire Department reported a fire at approximately 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Apple Butter Inn, a bed and breakfast at 455 Hill St. in Roscoe Village.

Chief Rusty Dreher said firefighters found a large amount of fire on the first floor. They encountered high heat and zero visibility, but quickly suppressed the blaze. Crews cleared the scene shortly before 3 p.m.

Dreher said nobody was found in the structure and one firefighter suffered an injury. Business owner Curt Crouso in a Facebook post said his Yorkshire Terrier, Zeebo, died in the fire. Crouso was in Florida at the time.

Dreher said his department and the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause, but it does appear to be accidental in nature. The origin was in the kitchen.

Damage is estimated at $75,000 for the structure and $25,000 for contents, said Dreher.

Mutual aid was provided by Conesville, Three Rivers and Jackson Township fire departments. Also assisting on scene were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, REACT, Coshocton County Sheriff's Office and the Office of Mayor for the City of Coshocton.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Fire ravages Apple Butter Inn in Roscoe Village; firefighter injured