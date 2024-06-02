Firefighter injured, 2 people rescued after house fire in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said a firefighter was injured and two people were rescued after a house fire in Northwest D.C. on Sunday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the 300 block Upshur Street for a working fire.

Crews said a firefighter had a non-life-threatening injury.

We don’t know the conditions of the two people rescued by firefighters.

The fire was knocked down and is under control.

Crews said 8 people, including a child were displaced.

The humane rescue was also requested for multiple cats in the home.

