Firefighter Dies in Crash While Responding to Fire That Killed 2-Year-Old

A Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash on his way to a fire that killed a 2-year-old girl on Friday night.

Fire Lt. Dennis Devoe was responding to the blaze when his vehicle was hit by Khanyae Kendall, 19, who was allegedly driving a stolen car, according to authorities.

Read: Mom of 2-Year-Old Twins Who Died in House Fire as They Were Home Alone Pleads Guilty

He was transferred the hospital but later died.

The blaze he was on his way to was sparked by a charging hoverboard in the home, according to officials.

"They heard some sizzling and crackling in the hoverboard and shortly thereafter, it exploded in flames," Fire Chief Brian Enterline said. "We've seen too many fires and too many fire fatalities as a result of these hoverboards.”

Read: 2 Brothers Killed After Mom Allegedly Set Fire to Their Beds With Rest of Family Inside

Ashanti Hughes, 2, died on Saturday morning after suffering severe burns in the house fire, according to reports.

Two other girls that were in the home also remain hospitalized in critical condition, according to reports.

Kendall was arrested on aggravated assault and other counts, officials said.

Watch: Arsonist Accidentally Catches Fire, Causing More Damage To Himself Than Business

Related Articles: