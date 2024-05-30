Fired then rehired, conservation warden says dysfunction persists in DNR program

While on vacation, Wisconsin DNR conservation warden Ben Gruber paddles on the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Thursday, May 16, 2024 near Lone Rock, Wisconsin. One of the reasons Gruber became a conservation warden was to help preserve places like the Riverway. Gruber, who is president of Conservation Wardens Local 1215, was fired by the DNR and after filing a lawsuit was rehired.

MADISON – When Ben Gruber won a legal case over his 2020 firing and was reinstated as a conservation warden with the Department of Natural Resources, he thought the dysfunction he'd observed within the agency would get better.

But four years later, he hasn't seen the kind of change he hoped would come.

"I thought that by getting an attorney and getting my job back, I thought that was going to solve this," he said. "I thought that this would open eyes and that the culture would change."

"But I was blissfully unaware of how widespread this culture was."

Gruber’s story is one of a growing number coming from the ranks of Wisconsin conservation wardens who describe retaliation, discrimination and a toxic atmosphere within the program. For months, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has talked with current and former employees who have shared their stories, with most current employees and recent retirees willing to speak only on background because of concerns about retaliation.

More: Inside the Wisconsin conservation warden program, employees allege 'a terrible, toxic culture'

Gruber, who now serves as the president of Conservation Wardens Local 1215, is the first person currently working in the department to share his story publicly.

Before his dismissal, he spoke out about things he saw during his time in the recruit academy, including a trainer who singled out women with words and actions that he said made not only the women uncomfortable, but some of the men as well.

"It was difficult for me to maintain a positive attitude in an environment where our Academy Director regularly made negative, bullying and sexist comments towards multiple people, but most commonly females," he said.

Gruber said he shared his concerns with a trusted person within the DNR who warned him against speaking out at the risk of retaliation.

Gruber was dismissed as a warden in the first half of 2020. His superiors alleged that he had failed to wear the proper patches on his uniform, that he had failed to complete assignments, and that he failed to maintain equipment.

At the time those allegations were leveled the state was responding to the COVID pandemic. State employees were being temporarily reassigned to other agencies to help with responses to the outbreak. Gruber was sent from the DNR to the Department of Health Services, as directed by the governor's office.

Gruber and his lawyer reached a settlement with the DNR over his firing, and he was re-hired as a conservation warden. But he said the climate has been more of the same since he returned, citing a fear of being over-scrutinized or retaliated against.

Gruber credits the agency for installing new leadership at the warden training academy and creating a better experience for recruits.

But he hasn't witnessed many other changes.

He also holds firm in his belief that his firing was the result of retaliation, not because of his patches or some other issue. Gruber challenged authority with his concerns and faced consequences, he said.

More: 'I was the Black warden': DNR's first African American warden recounts struggle for respect

The Journal Sentinel has reported on the toxic culture with the conservation warden program going back years.

The accounts shared by employees past and present give a portrait of larger problems impacting employees for decades. They allege a culture where sexual harassment was unchecked, management mistreated employees because of their sexual orientation, and leadership routinely retaliated when questioned by employees.

At least four employees over the last four years filed Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints, with some cases ending up in court.

Katie Grant, the DNR's communications director, previously said wardens and other employees are required to undergo training yearly, and that reports of harassment and discrimination are investigated when they are raised.

"The DNR will continue to prioritize creating an inclusive workplace for all and responding to allegations based upon facts, providing all involved with due process," Grant said.

The agency has not responded to further questions about an ongoing internal assessment, or if there is a plan to investigate claims reported by the Journal Sentinel.

Chief Warden Casey Krueger has also not responded to requests for an interview.

Acting Secretary Steven Little — who is heading the agency as the governor searches for a permanent secretary — has also declined interviews, deferring to Evers' office.

The governor's office has acknowledged that a climate assessment of the DNR is ongoing and that Gov. Tony Evers has talked with wardens and DNR officials in recent months. The office has not shared details about how long it will take to complete the climate assessment, or what stage the review is currently in.

"Gov. Evers is committed to leading a diverse and inclusive workplace, which is why he made it a priority as one of his first acts in office to establish expectations around respecting our state employees and prohibiting discrimination, including taking steps to prevent and stop discrimination and sexual harassment," Britt Cudaback, communications director for the governor's office, said in an email.

'It's frustrating as hell'

The climate assessment, launched in January, is being handled by the Department of Administration and comes as the warden program has struggled to recruit and retain qualified people in recent years.

Wisconsin's some 220 sworn wardens are responsible for enforcing the rules of hunting, fishing and trapping, as well as investigating environmental spills, monitoring ATV and snowmobile trails, and sometimes overseeing safety in state parks.

The first part of the assessment was a survey with more than 100 questions, according to documents obtained by the Journal Sentinel.

For each question, there are boxes to check for "never," "almost never," "sometimes," "almost always" and "always," with questions that range from whether the person feels the DNR is offering good customer service, to how often there is friction among units or teams.

More: Business lobby appeals to block DNR's ability to permit factory farms in Wisconsin

A spokesperson for the Evers administration declined to comment on the ongoing assessment, due to concerns over causing a "chilling effect" if information about how the inquiry was being conducted was released.

"The assessment will take as long as is necessary to be thoroughly completed, and our administration’s goals have been and will continue to be maintaining the integrity and impartiality of this independent assessment through to its conclusion and encouraging all department workers to participate meaningfully and openly in this process," a spokesperson for the governor's office said.

The DNR isn't the only state agency that has surveyed its employees in recent years.

The Department of Corrections conducted surveys in 2020 and 2022, and a spokesperson said there are plans to do so again in the coming years. Those results were made public after their conclusion.

It's unclear if the result of the climate assessment from the DNR will be made public in the same way. Gruber said he is skeptical that simply asking questions of employees will create needed changes.

"It's been frustrating to have raised these concerns over and over and over again for 13 months now," he said. "I mean, I think anybody can look at the settlements that have been paid out and know that there's a problem with the culture without a survey."

While on vacation, Wisconsin DNR conservation warden Ben Gruber paddles on the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Thursday, May 16, 2024 near Lone Rock, Wisconsin. One of the reasons Gruber became a conservation warden was to help preserve places like the Riverway. Gruber, who is president of Conservation Wardens Local 1215, was fired by the DNR and after filing a lawsuit was rehired.

But he's still hopeful that the governor or lawmakers could take notice of the complaints and issues being raised.

"We have all these executive orders for restricting discrimination in employment, respecting state employees and, you know, diversity and inclusion," he said. "But at the end of the day, if it's not measurable, and there's not accountability for people who violate them, it's just a bumper sticker. It means nothing."

Gruber has tried to raise awareness of the issues within the warden program through his position as president of the warden's union. He is also part of a group of state workers that filed a lawsuit last year seeking to overturn Act 10, the state law that limits public unions' bargaining power.

Under the current Act 10 limitations, the union cannot make leaders at the DNR meet with them.

"It's frustrating as hell," he said.

More: Act 10 weakened the warden's union. They hope a lawsuit will bring it back to full strength

'They need to be held accountable'

Heather Gottschalk left the department in 2020, under what she described as unrelenting pressure from her supervisors.

Gottschalk started as a warden in 1994, after working in state parks and serving as a park ranger.

Starting at the academy, the first taste of the warden program was "tough but fair."

More: Appeals court rules former warden must be reinstated, over 5 years after termination for transporting children in state truck

Things changed once she entered the field after training, she said. Immediately she noticed her supervisor wasn't treating her the same as the male wardens. She wouldn't be invited to certain meetings. And at the meetings where she was included, she'd volunteer for a task but people pretended she didn't exist.

"They'd ignore me and the meeting would continue on," Gottschalk said.

Things didn't improve working under a new male supervisor, who she said made it apparent he didn't like her, Gottschalk said.

At one point the union spoke with her about filing a lawsuit against the department over the disparate treatment, but the limitations on unions created in the state's Act 10 law derailed those talks.

In a new role years later, the stress reached a point where it was impacting her life outside of work, she said.

"The stress under the supervisor was so great, every time he would call my hands would get sweaty," she said. "It was affecting my health. My menstrual cycle quit because of the stress."

Her colleagues told her to "just play the game," she said, because those who went along with the supervisor got left alone. But she didn't want to remain under the constant scrutiny others didn't receive. So she took a new job as a recreational safety warden.

It didn't end there.

Despite her frustration and fear, Gottschalk continued to work with pushback from male superiors who second-guessed her decisions.

She eventually retired earlier than planned.

More: After nearly six months, Evers still does not have candidate for DNR secretary

"It was hard to leave and it wasn't hard to leave," she said. "It wasn't hard to leave management and the politics. It was hard to leave the job I did. I liked being out in the resource, protecting the resource and dealing with people."

Today, Gottschalk can be found spending time with her dogs or horses. They bring her the calm she needed after 28 stressful years at the DNR. She cherished being a warden, but the memories will always carry a tarnish.

"I loved my job," she said. "I just often feel cheated because I wonder how good of a warden I could have been if I didn't have to fight this battle."

Wisconsin DNR conservation warden Ben Gruber displays a pro-union sticker on his pick up parked at a landing on the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Thursday, May 16, 2024 near Lone Rock, Wisconsin. One of the reasons Gruber became a conservation warden was to help preserve places like the Riverway. Gruber, who is president of Conservation Wardens Local 1215, was fired by the DNR and after filing a lawsuit was rehired.

Gottschalk said there needs to be a change in the way leadership treats its staff in the warden department. People shouldn't be living through the experience she did.

"They need to be held accountable. If they choose to treat people poorly, they need to be dealt with. They need to fear discipline," she said. "You have to respect your people. Good supervisors are there for their people first, the agency second."

Laura Schulte can be reached at leschulte@jrn.com and on X at @SchulteLaura.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Fired then rehired, conservation warden says dysfunction persists