Fired Pueblo jail deputy allegedly confessed to sexual contact with inmate

Confessions and DNA evidence led to the arrest and termination of a former Pueblo County sheriff's deputy after he allegedly had sex with a Pueblo County jail inmate, according to a PCSO arrest affidavit.

Kiki Seto, 25, was charged with sexual conduct in a correctional institution and second-degree introduction of contraband after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 23-year-old woman who remains an inmate in the county jail, the PCSO announced Friday.

In Colorado, sexual conduct in a correctional institution is a class 5 felony if it includes sexual intrusion or sexual penetration and is committed by an employee or contract employee of a correctional institution.

The current Pueblo County Detention Center at 909 Court St. [CHIEFTAIN PHOTO/ZACHARY ALLEN]

The investigation into Seto began when an inmate in the jail notified deputies that another inmate had stated they had sexual contact with a male deputy in the jail, according to the heavily redacted affidavit. After interviews with several inmates, a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam was ordered for the inmate at a local hospital.

On March 19, deputies also tested clothing worn by the inmate. An article of clothing allegedly tested presumptively positive for seminal fluid, according to the affidavit, as did the bottom of a duty shirt issued to Seto.

According to the affidavit, Seto allegedly confessed to having sex with the inmate after initially and repeatedly denying it.

Surveillance footage captured inside the jail on March 15 and March 16 showed Seto in the inmate's cell alone several times for several minutes, although the interior of the cell was out of the camera's view.

An incident on Feb. 1 showed Seto, along with another deputy, escort the inmate to the "attorney room" in the jail. Seto and the inmate allegedly went inside, while the other deputy remained at the jail. According to the affidavit, the recording of Seto and the inmate entering the room was followed by a five-hour lapse in recording.

Seto did not have his body camera on for any of the contacts with the inmate.

In an interview with Seto, the former deputy first denied but later admitted to PCSO investigators that he had sex with the inmate.

When told he may face jail time, Seto allegedly told deputies that it "just happened."

Seto allegedly stated that the inmate had kissed him and, after being asked by investigators, confirmed that one thing led to another, according to the affidavit.

Seto told investigators that the encounter was consensual. The affidavit did not clarify what encounter Seto was referring to during the interview.

When questioned, the inmate told deputies that at the beginning of February, she had found out her brother had died and was very emotional in the attorney's room. Seto initially attempted to comfort her, she said, but then "groped" her and "made out" with her.

In another incident, the inmate told deputies that approximately three nights before she was interviewed in mid-March, she and Seto had another encounter in which she said they had sex, according to the affidavit.

The inmate told deputies that she "didn't say no" but didn't express any enthusiasm, and "didn't want it to happen because it was in the jail."

The inmate also told deputies that Seto had given her a pill the next day, which the inmate said she had accepted and flushed down the toilet. The type of pill Seto allegedly gave her was redacted throughout the affidavit.

Another deputy stated on March 20 that she had worked with Seto on Saturday, March 16, at which point Seto allegedly showed her a pill in its packaging. The deputy stated she didn't think anything of it, according to the affidavit, because Seto was "known to have slept with other deputies."

Seto will next appear in court for a bond hearing on April 3, in front of Judge Thomas Flesher.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Fired Pueblo jail deputy allegedly confessed to sex with inmate