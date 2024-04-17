Fired La Vergne Police Chief Davis sues city to get job back or compensation

Fired former La Vergne Police Chief Burrell "Chip" Davis sued the city Tuesday demanding his job back or compensation.

La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole fired Davis February 2023 following an independent attorney investigation report accusing the former police chief of failing to reveal he had knowledge about sexual misconduct of officers before five lost their jobs Jan. 4, 2023.

Chief Burrell "Chip" Davis

Davis filed his discrimination case in federal district court in Nashville. He's also demanding a jury trial, back pay, and compensation for damages that include lost benefits, humiliation, stress, inconvenience and attorneys fees.

The lawsuit lists Davis representing himself at this time.

The La Vergne Board of Mayor and Alderman recently settled a lawsuit from one of the fired officers, Meagan Hall, for $500,000. Her federal lawsuit accused Davis and other officers of sexual harassment.

This La Vergne government photo photo from August 2021 shows then police officer Meagan Hall taking her oath of office.

Hall's complaint against the former chief includes the following:

"Asking Ms. Hall to dance for him in his office;"

"Stating that he would harass Ms. Hall and make it fun;"

"Asking her (in a manner with sexually suggestive overtones) whether she preferred dark, white or milk chocolate;"

And describing her clothing as being "hot girl summer (expletive)."

The other previously fired officers are Sgt. Henry, Ty McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Detective Seneca Shields and patrol officer Juan Lugo‐Perez.

Cole said any firing decisions by the mayor are based on recommendations from department heads, the city's Human Resources director, city administrators and city attorney.

The city still faces wrongful termination lawsuits from McGowan and Powell, the mayor said.

The city following the firing of Davis conducted a national search to find a new police chief. By August 2023, Mayor Cole offered the police chief job to finalist Christopher Moew, who previously served as police captain in Milwaukee before accepting his position to oversee the La Vergne Police Department.

The Davis lawsuit shows that he had filed an .S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint to obtain a right to sue letter on Jan. 16, 2024, from Phillip Bornefeld, the area office director for federal agency.

"The EEOC will not proceed further with its investigation and makes no determination about whether further investigation would establish violations of the statute,” Bornefeld's letter said.

Davis accepted his chief job from Mayor Cole July 2021 after serving as interim chief following the retirement of former La Vergne Police Chief Mike Walker retired Labor Day 2020.

