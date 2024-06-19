Fired employee sentenced for robbery, shooting at Charlotte arcade

A man who shot three people and robbed an adult arcade in Charlotte three years ago was sentenced to more than 34 years in prison this week.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte said Wednesday that Robert Lee Barringer, 49, was sentenced after being found guilty of two charges in connection with the robbery, which happened on July 26, 2021.

The robbery happened at Fish House North on N. Tryon Street near E. Sugar Creek Road. Police said Barringer walked up to the front door wearing a hooded jacket and mask, waited for one of the victims to open the door for him, and then went in and shot two other people.

Detectives said he then “forcibly moved” one of those victims against their will and stole several items from them and the business before running away. Barringer stole about $3,500, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, Barringer had been fired from the arcade a month earlier.

Barringer was sentenced to a total of 412 months in prison, plus five years of supervised release, federal authorities said.

