Fired BWL auditor won't be prosecuted for misusing company credit card

LANSING — Ingham County prosecutors have declined to take action against a former Lansing Board of Water and Light auditor who was accused of misusing his company credit card.

The utility hired accountant and attorney Frank Macciocca in May 2022 and would fire him less than a year later.

John Dewane, Ingham County's top prosecutor, said in a statement Friday that his office was given an investigative report "regarding disputed business transactions."

"The assistant prosecutors who reviewed this case all came to the conclusion that this dispute was not provable as a criminal charge, although the employer may attempt to resolve it in civil court," Dewane said. "I concur with this decision.”

The State Journal left a message at the phone number listed in the Pennsylvania Bar Association's online directory for contacting Macciocca on attorney matters.

Amy Adamy, a spokesperson for the utility, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

The utility's board became concerned about Macciocca's spending habits by early 2023, and utility officials claimed he had abused his utility-provided credit card with thousands of dollars in unauthorized expenses.

The utility did not detail how much of Macciocca's spending was believed to be inappropriate but, according to documents released from a Freedom of Information Act request, his totals credit card expenses totaled around $30,000.

Most of the questioned costs came from frequent meal reimbursements as well as a $12,000 in tuition at Michigan State University. The utility says the tuition was unauthorized. An addendum to Macciocca's contract allows him to attend Cooley Law School courses without authorization for required continuing education but does not name MSU courses.

He sent utility officials a spreadsheet covering 26 days of expenses, starting in mid-January 2023 and including four full weekends. In that time, Macciocca filed 23 meal and coffee reimbursements totaling $756, averaging about $29 a day, including weekends.

Macciocca's BWL salary was set at $190,000 and he was given a $20,000 moving account, as well as the tuition reimbursement option.

Since Macciocca's firing, the utility, which serves about 100,000 electric customers and 58,000 water customers in the Lansing area, has hired a new internal auditor, Elisha Franco, who started in November. The board also has changed BWL's credit card policies based on the previous internal auditor's actions, rather than his recommendations.

