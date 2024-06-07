Firebaugh man wanted for truck theft during online transaction, police say

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Firebaugh man is wanted after allegedly stealing a truck during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in Tulare, the Firebaugh Police Department said on Wednesday.

Officers say on May 18, a Tulare resident reported their vehicle stolen after a Facebook Marketplace transaction went wrong. The victim had arranged to sell their lifted Ford F-250 for approximately $20,000 to a Firebaugh resident identified as Leornado Flores Corona.

During their meeting at a gas station in Tulare, investigators say Leonardo provided the victim with $1,000 in counterfeit currency, asking to test drive the vehicle. Leonardo did not return the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was last seen in Firebaugh a few days after being reported stolen in Tulare. Leonardo is also a suspect in another stolen vehicle case in Kerman under the same type of circumstances.

Anyone who might know anything about the suspect and the vehicle’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Firebaugh Police Department at 559-659-3051.

