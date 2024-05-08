Firearms, suspected drugs, paraphernalia seized following search of Galion property
A Galion man was arrested Wednesday morning after a narcotics search warrant was executed at a Harding Way East residence.
The man was charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, according to a news release from the Galion Police Department, which was assisted by METRICH and the Crawford County Special Response Team in conducting the search shortly before 7 a.m.
Officers seized multiple firearms, narcotics and paraphernalia from the property, according to the release.
The Galion Police Department will forward a report to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional charges.
Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Galion Police Department at 419-468-9111, Galion Police TIPS line at 419-468-3840, the METRICH app by visiting https://www.metrich.com.
This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Galion PD, METRICH, SRT find suspected drugs at Harding Way property