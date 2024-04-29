Firearms instructor under investigation gun range death at Ohio prison training center

The firearms instructor under investigation in the shooting death of a co-worker received stellar employee reviews, took dozens of training courses and climbed the ranks within the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, his personnel file shows.

David Pearson and another firearms instructor, William Bauer, were set to lead a five-day class for state employees at the Corrections Training Academy in Pickaway County when Lt. Rodney Osborne was fatally shot in the chest on the first day of class on April 9.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it is investigating the shooting as a possible reckless homicide. Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction placed Pearson on administrative leave April 10 while troopers investigate.

Pearson's 1,519-page training and personnel file includes records of him acknowledging gun range safety rules, including "Treat all firearms as if they are loaded" and "Never point a firearm at any person unless you are prepared to shoot that person or unless participating in a controlled supervised training program."

Osborne was shot at 11:10 a.m. when students were scheduled to take a lunch break.

Pearson could not be reached for comment.

Witnesses have said the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction instructed them not to talk to the media. The patrol denied a request by The Dispatch to release the witness statements.

Who was Lt. Rodney Osborne?

Over the years, Pearson's supervisors described him as a hard worker who is trustworthy, reliable, and smart. Shortly after starting as a corrections officer in 2005, he joined the special response team.

He signed up for dozens of training courses, even beyond the mandatory classes. He moonlighted as an auxiliary police officer in Harveysburg, a shopping mall security officer in suburban Cincinnati and a hospital police officer at Kettering Health Hamilton.

In January 2021, the prison department promoted Pearson to west regional special operations commander. Pearson and Bauer were scheduled to lead two dozen training courses at the prison Special Operations Center this year, including the April 9 training when Osborne was killed.

