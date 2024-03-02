Firearm, psilocybin mushrooms found after traffic stop

(KRON) – A large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms and a firearm was found after a traffic stop on Saturday, the American Canyon Police Department said.

American Canyon PD noticed a green laser coming from inside a vehicle on Broadway while patrolling on Feb. 24, police said.

Neighbor altercation led to man allegedly brandishing firearm

Police subsequently initiated a traffic stop. Officers located an unloaded Glock-style firearm with a green laser attachment affixed to the gun on the floorboard of the vehicle.

American Canyon Police Department

Officers also said they found a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Vallejo resident Yahir Segura-Menjvar. The passenger was identified as 22-year-old Vallejo resident Uriel Herrera Zavala.

Both Zavala and Segura-Menjvar were arrested.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.