Firearm with a high-capacity magazine found in traffic stop

(KRON) – A firearm with a high-capacity magazine and a replica BB gun was found after a traffic stop, the Colma Police Department announced on Friday.

At 1:57 a.m. on March 7, Colma police officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Mission Street and East Market Street in Daly City for a routine traffic violation.

Police investigation revealed that the man had an out-of-county, $20,000 felony warrant for his arrest. After detaining the suspect, the officers searched him for weapons and located a firearm with a high-capacity magazine in his waistband area. The firearm was unregistered, according to police.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a replica BB-Gun that was modeled after an AR platform short barrel rifle.

The suspect was a 19-year-old Bay Point resident. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a concealed stolen weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a minor in possession of a handgun and for his felony warrant.

The vehicle was towed.

