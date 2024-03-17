Firearm, ammunition, beer cans found in vehicle after traffic stop

(KRON) – A felon was arrested after a firearm and ammunition were found in his vehicle, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Santa Rosa Special Enforcement Team police officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Mercedes sedan at the intersection of Corby Avenue and Hearn Avenue at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said they smelled an odor of alcohol and multiple Modelo beer cans inside the vehicle. Officers requested the driver exit the sedan for a standard field sobriety test.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Santa Rosa resident Jesus Pacheco.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded and concealed Colt 1911.45 caliber firearm located in the center console. Pacheco is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to police.

Pacheco attempted to evade officers once they began to place handcuffs on him. Officers said after a “short distance” Pacheco was detained.

Pacheco was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility for charges including:

Being a felon with a firearm possession

Being a felon having ammunition possession

Possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm

Carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle

Resisting/obstructing arrest

A passenger of the vehicle who police described as “cooperative” was released at the scene.

