Fire victims aim to sue U.S. Forest Service for Grizzly Flats destruction
Caldor Fire survivors are looking to sue the U.S. Forest Service, claiming they were negligent in protecting Grizzly Flats from destruction.
TikTok, already fighting a proposed law that could lead to a ban of the app in the United States, may soon also find itself in the crosshairs of the Federal Trade Commission.
Photographs from the Associated Press show the extent of the destruction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.
As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.
PNC Bank mortgages provide generous grants and low down payments with no private mortgage insurance for qualifying borrowers. Find your PNC Bank mortgage rate.
Early Tuesday morning a cargo ship apparently lost power and crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River. Eight workers were on the bridge at the time of the accident — two have been rescued, while six remain missing and are presumed dead.
A good kick returner just became a lot more valuable.
Following Elon Musk's xAI's move to open source its Grok large language model earlier in March, the X owner on Tuesday said that the company formerly known as Twitter will soon offer the Grok chatbot to more paying subscribers. In a post on X, Musk announced Grok will become available to Premium subscribers this week, not just those on the higher-end tier, Premium+, as before. According to recent data from Sensor Tower, reported by NBC News, X usage in the U.S. was down 18% year-over-year as of February, and down 23% since Musk's acquisition.
The Lions learned Sutton was wanted by Florida police when he was working out for them.
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson supported one another in an unprecedented way during the “Bachelor” finale.
Six identical yellow, manual-transmission Ford Pinto Wagons are for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Hacienda Heights, California for $16,000 each.
Nearly 43,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
It's election season in the U.S., and Instagram has changed the way that it recommends political content. On both Instagram and the newer X competitor Threads, this change won't impact what you see from accounts you already follow. This is especially impactful as Instagram's algorithm shifts toward recommending more posts from accounts you don't follow, especially Reels.
In 2016, Facebook launched a secret project designed to intercept and decrypt the network traffic between people using Snapchat’s app and its servers. The goal was to understand users’ behavior and help Facebook compete with Snapchat, according to newly unsealed court documents. Facebook called this “Project Ghostbusters,” in a clear reference to Snapchat’s ghost-like logo.
The latter has made snake robots a compelling addition to search-and-rescue teams, as the systems can squeeze into spots people and other robots can’t. NASA JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), never one to shy away from futuristic robotic applications, has been exploring ways the robust form factor could be deployed to scout out extraterrestrial life. Twenty-first-century flybys from Cassini have revealed a water-rich environment, making the ice-covered moon a potential candidate for life in our solar system.
More than 48,000 five-star fans say it clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
Banking-as-a-service startup (BaaS) Synctera has conducted a restructuring that has resulted in a staff reduction, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. While Synctera did not share how many employees were impacted, a report in Fintech Business Weekly pegs the number to be about 17 people, or about 15% of the company. At that time, it also announced the hiring of Leigh Gross as its new chief revenue officer and BTG Pactual and Flutterwave as customers.
The Bears will have a huge presence in Canton on Hall of Fame weekend.
Manufactured houses are relatively affordable, but they are vulnerable to natural disasters. Discover whether a manufactured home is the right choice for you.