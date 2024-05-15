Fire units responding to hazardous materials call at TSMC plant in north Phoenix

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a reported hazardous materials call Wednesday afternoon at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plant in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale, and Mountain fire departments were dispatched to TSMC around 2.30 p.m., according to Phoenix fire officials.

Return to azcentral.com for future developments.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: TSMC plant in north Phoenix: Fire units responding to hazmat call