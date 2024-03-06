Fire truck crashes into a pole in Columbia. Here’s what we know

A fire engine crashed at the entrance to a neighborhood in northeast Columbia Wednesday morning. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies responded to a crash at 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of Wilson Boulevard and Summerhill Drive.

A video posted to Facebook showed the fire engine crashed into a pole, crushing an ornamental brick sign at the entrance of the neighborhood. Debris could be seen washing into the road from rain that has swept through the Midlands since Tuesday night.

“Y’all are going to have to fix this, because our neighborhood is nice,” the individual filming the truck can be heard saying.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the agency is investigating the crash. Preliminary information did not indicate any injuries or that any other vehicles were involved. Master Trooper William Bennett said that reports described the crash as “engine vs. pole.”

The engine was identified as belonging to theColumbia-Richland Fire Department. The State has contacted the department for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more details.